Mehbooba to chair Unified Command meet today

Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti will chair the Unified Command meeting on Saturday.
Source told Rising Kashmir that the meeting will be held later in the day today.
The meeting has been called by the Chief Minister to discuss the security scenario of the State, particularly of the Valley.
Mehbooba also held an All Party Meeting on Wednesday to discuss the current security situation of the state.
Since January this year, over 20 civilian have been killed in various government forces action across Kashmir.