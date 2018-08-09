Mehbooba throws weight behind family of youth killed at Abdullah’s residence

Yawar HussainSrinagar, Aug 08:
PDP President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday came in support of the family of the man shot dead inside the Jammu residence of National Conference (NC) President, Farooq Abdullah.
Accusing Jammu Kashmir Police of not conceding to the demand for registering a First Information Report (FIR) in the matter, Mehbooba took to Twitter saying, “Repeated requests to file an FIR have been refused by the Police. I have spoken to the DG regarding this matter and asked him to register one so that the law can take its course.”
In another tweet, she said, “The family of the young man who was shot dead by CRPF troopers at the residence of Dr. Farooq Abdullah in Bathindi have alleged that their son was killed under mysterious circumstances. It is pertinent to mention here that he was unarmed and was shot for ‘breaching security.’”
The family of the slain 25-year-old youth, Syed Murfad Shah have been protesting and demanding release of the CCTV footage and accusing the stationed CRPF personnel of killing Shah in cold blood.
Earlier, the State government had ordered a magisterial probe into the matter but an FIR is yet to be registered in the case as CRPF has been maintaining that the slain had rammed his car through the main gate forcing them to open fire.
However, the family has been accusing Police of lying and concocting facts.
The slain youth’s father Imzad Hussain said: “This (police’s version) is a lie. They are cooking up all this to hide their crime. My son was not a militant. I don’t know how he reached Abdullah’s residence, but they killed him and then passed him off as an intruder.”
He demanded lodging a case of murder against the security guards and fair probe into the incident.
On Tuesday, Farooq Abdullah met Home Minister Rajnath Singh requesting an impartial inquiry into the circumstances leading to the death of the youth.
"There are different theories emerging in the media and versions of the family and friends of the deceased young man. Only an impartial inquiry will put to rest all the speculations by bringing the truth to fore," Abdullah said after meeting Singh.
The three-time chief minister said he told the Home Minister that the concerns of the family of the deceased cannot be overlooked and that they needed to be apprised about the circumstances leading to the unfortunate death of the young man.
He said Singh shared his concerns and assured him that all aspects of the case would be inquired into and appropriate action taken on the findings.
