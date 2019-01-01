About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Mehbooba thanks Guv for 'ordering high-level probe into harassment of a militant family'

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday thanked Governor Satya Pal Malik for 'ordering a high-level inquiry into the incident of alleged harassment of family members of a militant in south Kashmir district of Pulwama'.

Ms Mehbooba, who is the former chief minister of the state, hoped that such incidents won’t recur and the Governor’s reiterations of instructions to protect innocents are followed strictly.

“Grateful to governor saheb for ordering inquiry into the incident of harassment of a family at Patipora Pulwama. Hope such incidents don't recur and Governor's reiteration of instructions to protect innocents are followed strictly,” Ms Mehbooba wrote on micro-blogging site twitter.

