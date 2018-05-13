Mehbooba talks to Kejriwal over assault on Kashmiris

Delhi Police arrests four persons
Delhi Police arrests four persons
Rising Kashmir News/PTISrinagar/New Delhi, May 12:
Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Saturday spoke to Delhi Chief Minister ArvindKejriwal over the assault on a group of Kashmiris recently.
She urged Kejriwal to ensure the safety and security of Kashmiris living and working in Delhi.
"Mehbooba asked Kejriwal to ensure and maintain the confidence and safety of students, businessmen, employees, particularly women from the state so that they do not feel inconvenienced during their stay in the national capital," an official spokesman said.
A group of Kashmiri people including some women was thrashed by a mob in southeast Delhi's Sunlight Colony on May 10.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police Commissioner AmulyaPatnaik today informed Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba that the thrashing of a group of Kashmiri people in New Delhi had “nothing to do with their origin”, an official said.
During the briefing, Patnaik told Gauba that the incident was a local issue, triggered by a dispute over feeding stray dogs in southeast Delhi's Sunlight Colony on Thursday night, the official said.
That night, the victims, including four women, were allegedly surrounded and beaten by a mob of 30-40 people.
A police case has been registered following a complaint by one of the women. She alleged that she was abused and manhandled.
Another official said the complainant is an avid dog lover and animal rights activist. There have been more than 50 complaints and counter-complaints against the residents of the nearby Siddhartha Enclave, where the incident happened, he said.
An FIR, under various sections of the IPC, has been registered at Sunlight Colony police station in connection with the matter.
Delhi Police said four people have been arrested in connection with the case - one guard and three local residents - based on the footage collected from CCTV camera, the official said.
The complainants have alleged they were targeted because they are from Kashmir.
"My sisters were abused and beaten up. I have a broken left hand and one of my guests who had come to visit us was also attacked. It was a planned attack and the accused were carrying hockey sticks," one of the victims has said.
He said the accused were shouting slogans like "Kashmiri terrorists should be sent back".
He said that they had asked for police protection on May 2 but they did not get any help.