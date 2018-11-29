Mehbooba speaks to Jaitley over J&K Bank issue

Says FinMin assured Govt will re-examine matter
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 28:
Peoples Democratic Party President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday took up the issue of turning J&K Bank into a PSU with Union Finance Minister ArunJaitley.
In a tweet Mehbooba said, “Spoke with @arunjaitleyji about the intrusive and regressive move to declare J&K Bank as a PSU. This decision will add to the woes of the state and alienate them further. The FinMin assured that the government will re-examine the matter.”