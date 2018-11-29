About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Mehbooba speaks to Jaitley over J&K Bank issue

Published at November 29, 2018 12:52 AM 0Comment(s)195views

Says FinMin assured Govt will re-examine matter 


Mehbooba speaks to Jaitley over J&K Bank issue

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Nov 28:

 Peoples Democratic Party President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday took up the issue of turning J&K Bank into a PSU with Union Finance Minister ArunJaitley.
In a tweet Mehbooba said, “Spoke with @arunjaitleyji about the intrusive and regressive move to declare J&K Bank as a PSU. This decision will add to the woes of the state and alienate them further. The FinMin assured that the government will re-examine the matter.”

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top