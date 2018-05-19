Mehbooba slams Pak for violating ceasefire

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, May 18:
Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Friday hit out at Pakistan for violating ceasefire in Arnia sector of Jammu region, saying Islamabad has shown no respect for the fasting month of Ramadan.
"Continued firing on the border in Jammu is cause of pain & worry. Sad that while our country took the lead in starting peace initiatives with cessation of operations during Ramzan, Pakistan has shown no respect whatsoever for this holy month," Mehbooba said in a series of tweets.
She said Pakistan will have to reciprocate the peace initiatives taken by the Centre by announcing cessation of operations during the fasting month.
"Pakistan will have to reciprocate & contribute to efforts for lasting peace. Everyone must realise that violence is a zero sum game. My deepest condolences to families of victims," she added.