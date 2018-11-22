About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Mehbooba slams BJP on ‘baseless allegations’

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in a series of tweets on Thursday called down BJP over “baseless allegations” leveled against mainstream parties of the state.

Taking on twitter, she wrote “Both PDP and NC have been allies of BJP at some point. Strange that our credentials werent questioned then.”

In another tweet Mehbooba alleged that attempts were made to defect PDP’s MLA. Mehbooba tweeted “But just because our MLAs had enough integrity to stand up to your failed attempts of defection, they are now anti nationalistic?”

Mehbooba also took a dig at “democracy” and “institutions” tweeting “India is a great country and democracy is a battle of ideas. Lets not make a mockery of those very institutions and people.”

