Mehbooba should take legal action: Omar

NC, Congress demand probe
PDP MLA says no circumstances can justify civilian killings
Tarigamidemands partial withdrawal of AFSPA
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, March 5:
Opposition National Conference,Congress and ruling PDP demanded a probe into the civilian killings in Shopian district.
"The Shopian incident is yet another stark reminder of the grave-and-rapidly deteriorating situation in the Valley," NC working president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah said.
Omar said the varying accounts from Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and the forces on last night's incident are unfortunate and further perpetuate the sense of distrust, disenchantment and alienation.
Mehbooba has described the deceased as civilians and hence, being also the state's home minister, it is incumbent upon her to take stringent legal action based on the information she has, Omar said.
"As the head of the Unified Command, her word has to be final, followed by visible and concrete action," he added.
A spokesman of NC demanded that the circumstances leading to killings in the shootout should be probed and the report made public.
"We are deeply shocked and grieved at the continued and unabated bloodshed in Kashmir. The Shopian killings cannot be justified with an arbitrary, unproven pronouncement of the youth being overground workers," he said.
The Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) also demanded a probe into the firing incident in which four civilians were killed.
In a statement, the JKPCC described the killings as highly painful and said the people were not satisfied with the Army's version.
Condemning the incident, the party said the people of Shopian believed that the four people were innocent and they were killed in the garb of a police encounter.
The party spokesperson said the killing of innocents could not be justified and added that there had to be a probe into the incident to ascertain the truth.
He said doubts in the minds of people needed to be cleared and the government was responsible for the bloodshed.
The spokesperson alleged that the killings were a fallout of misrule and misgovernance by the PDP-BJP which was also responsible for deteriorating situation in the state.
Senior PDP leader and MLA ShhopianMohammad YousufBhat today demanded a judicial probe into the Shopian killing.
The Shopian MLA today took to the official PDP Twitter handle and said, "My solidarity and my sincere condolences go out to the bereaved families. I demand that a judicial enquiry be ordered to look into the circumstances under which such killings have taken place and the culprits of this heinous crime are booked and brought to justice swiftly".
The PDP leader said no circumstances can justify the civilian killings.
"When your heart bleeds and you are emotionally amputated, no condemnation is enough. I have no words to condemn these killings at Shopian.
"No circumstances can justify these civilian killings which can further the tendency to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere," Bhat said in the tweet.
Meanwhile, the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) and MLA, Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen, has strongly condemned the killing of civilians.
He said that such incidents create an atmosphere of terror and uncertainty. Due to fear, the tourists are also reluctant to come to the Valley.
CPI(M) State Secretary and MLA Kulgam Mohammad YousufTarigamidemanded partial withdrawal of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the Valley.
“Whatever is the excuse given by the forces in the latest incident killing unarmed and uninvolved civilians, it has no justification. Losing precious human lives is most unfortunate,” senior CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami said in a statement here.
He said those who are at the helm of affairs have to answer, how long the blood of civilians will continue to flow in Kashmir?
“The killing of civilians are highly deplorable. Unless deterrent action is taken against those, involved in such incidents, these are going to be repeated and this is an unfortunate phenomenon,” he said.
