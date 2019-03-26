About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 26, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Mehbooba shedding crocodile tears to gain power: Omar


‘PC is ally of BJP’

Former chief minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah Monday accused PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti of shedding 'crocodile tears' to gain power.
"Mehbooba is shedding the crocodile tears again. The tears that we see today are not tears of the heart but of mind. When you feel regret, the tears start flowing on its own. These tears are for political gains and is a plot to secure votes after BJP withdrew support from PDP government,” Omar said while addressing a rally at Kunzar, Tangmarg area in Baramull district.
Accusing PDP of paving way for BJP’s entry in Kashmir, he said, “PDP sought votes against BJP in last elections and betrayed peoples’ trust by later aligning with the rightwing party to come into power. After joining hands with BJP, tears dried up. PDP implemented GST, food security laws, brought NIA to Valley. Now special status of Kashmir is in danger due to them. Even RSS men are freely roaming with weapons in parts of state and all happened due to PDP’s wrong policies”.
The Abdullah scion said that those who betrayed people are now asking masses to vote on basis of truth.
“For saving party, Mehbooba destroyed the state by joining hands with BJP,” he said.
He said he had put forward a message to late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed through media of not joining hands with BJP as Vajpayee’s BJP was way too different from BJP headed by Modi and Amit Shah. “We extended hand of friendship to PDP for the welfare of state but Mufti Sayeed went ahead and aligned with BJP. Now we are paying for wrong doings of PDP. Mehbooba too followed the footsteps of her late father by joining hands with BJP to remain in power”.
“We didn't forgot Noorabad incident when few youth were killed. Who accused our kids of inciting violence saying they don't roam around army camps for toffee and milk and such elements will be dealt harshly. Now when the chief ministerial position is lost, tears started flowing again. These are not the tears of the heart but of the mind. The tears of the heart are priceless and Mehbooba wants people to pay for her tears of the mind,” Omar said.
Calling Sajjad Gani Lone’s People’s Conference an ally of BJP, he said when a united decision was taken to choose Altaf Bukhari as CM of the state, who was the second candidate to claim for the seat.
“The Governor received two applications. One was for Altaf Bukhari and another from Sajad Lone, who with the support of BJP MLAs wanted to form government. Now it is up to people to either choose a Modi's man in Kashmir or the one who will fight for your dignity, development, employment, safety of special status and peace in Kashmir,” added Omar.


