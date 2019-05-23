Mehbooba, Shah Faesal congratulate PM Modi on landslide win

May 23, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti and former IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal on Thursday congratulated the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the landslide win in Lok Sabha polls.

“Congratulations to Narendra Modi ji for a historic mandate. Today surely belongs to BJP and its allies. Time for Congress to get an Amit Shah,” Mehbooba said in a tweet.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to form the next government at the Center as it on its own crossed the winning margin while National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has crossed 320 mark.

JKPM president Shah Faesal, who also congratulated the prime minister, said that he needs to reach out to the people of Kashmir.

“Congratulations to @narendramodi @BJP4India for the landslide win. The mandate must be respected. We in J&K are hopeful that tempers will be allowed to calm down. In this second term, @narendramodi can make history by reaching out to the people of J&K. Kashmir has to heal,” Faesal said in a tweet.