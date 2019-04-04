About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 04, 2019 | Shafat Mir

Mehbooba sets 2020 ‘separation deadline’ if Art 370 removed

Files nomination from Anantnag

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday set the “separation deadline” of year 2020 for India if the Union government removes Article 370 from the State.
Talking to media persons after filing her nomination papers before the Returning Officer (RO) for the south Kashmir’s Anantnag constituency, Mehbooba said year 2020 will be J&K's “separation deadline” to the country if Article 370 was removed.
“If Article 370 is removed by year 2020, it will be the deadline for the separation of Jammu Kashmir from rest of the country. The accession of J&K with India will end if the conditions on which it was made are tampered with,” Mehbooba said reacting to the remarks of BJP chief Amit Shah.
Mehbooba said Congress leader, Karan Singh's father, Maharaja Hari Singh was the one who had laid the foundation of Article 370 and his statement over it was a cruel joke.
“The statement of Karan Singh is a cruel joke as it was his father who had laid the foundation for this article. It is totally wrong that Karan Singh is now singing a different tune. This doesn’t suit a personality like him to issue such statement," Mehbooba said.
Karan Singh, the former Sadre-e-Riyasat, said on Tuesday that the special status to Jammu Kashmir was given by the Government of India and it was not the State which had asked for it.
Commenting over the Congress manifesto, Mehbooba compared it with her party’s Agenda of Alliance saying AFSPA revocation and other pledges in Congress manifesto related to Jammu Kashmir was same as PDP and BJP’s common minimum programme - Agenda of Alliance.
“The Congress manifesto is the same as what Mufti (Muhammad Sayeed) Sahab had put in the Agenda of Alliance with BJP like the status quo on Article 370, revocation of AFSPA, talks with the stakeholders and vacating of the armed forces from civilian areas. Word by word it’s all same,” Mehbooba said.
Meanwhile, Mehbooba visited the Sufi shrine of Hazrat Sakhi Zain Din Wali (RA) at Aishmuqam while locals observed a complete shutdown on her arrival.
“A spontaneous shutdown was observed here in Aishmuqam town with all shopkeepers downing their shutters as soon as the word about Mehbooba’s visit spread. Mehbooba hurriedly paid obeisance at the shrine and did not meet the public. When PDP was in power it discriminated with this area which has a historical and religious significance. Given the central location of this town, a degree college was sanctioned here but due to PDP’s indifference with the area it was later shifted and allotted to some other place,” a local said.

 

