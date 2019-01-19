About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Mehbooba seeks separatist leader's release on humanitarian grounds

Published at January 19, 2019 12:10 PM 0Comment(s)924views


Mehbooba seeks separatist leader

Press Trust of India

Srinagar

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday sought the release of separatist leader Shahid-ul-Islam, who is in the NIA's custody, on humanitarian grounds as his wife was not feeling well.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister spoke to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh over phone after reports of Islam's wife having suffered a brain hemorrhage emerged.

"I share your concern for Shahid Ul Islam. Have spoken with HM requesting his early release on humanitarian grounds as the wife has suffered a brain haemorrhage," Mehbooba said in a tweet, in response to a plea for the separatist leader's release by a Twitter user.

Waheed Parra, the youth wing chief of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) told PTI that Mehbooba also raised the concerns about the alleged "harsh treatment" of political prisoners from the state and the charges against Kashmiri students in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) case with the Union home minister.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top