Mehbooba seeks Rajnath's intervention for tracing missing Kashmiri student

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has sought the intervention of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh over the missing of a Kashmiri youth from Sharda University.
Taking to twitter, Mehbooba wrote “Cause of grave concern that Ehtishaam Bilal, a student at Sharda University who was assaulted is reportedly missing. Request @rajnathsingh ji to take note of it and direct the authorities to track him at the earliest.”
Ehtishaam, who was assaulted by a group of students in the campus on October 4, has gone missing for the past three days.
He is a resident of Khanyar area of Srinagar and a first-year student of Medical Imaging Technology, Sharda University.
Reports said He left his hostel on October 27 and has been missing since then.