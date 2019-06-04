Mehbooba, Sajad give a miss; Farooq, Omar attend

June 04, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Guv hosts Iftaar party

Governor Satya Pal Malik hosted an Iftaar party at SKICC on Monday in which many politicians and bureaucrats were present on the occasion.

Among the politicians that attend the party include National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah, NC Vice President and former chief minister Omar Abdullah.

The duo after breaking the fast joined the congregational prayers but did not stay for the dinner.

However, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and Peoples Conference (PC) Chairman Sajad Lone give a miss to the party.

From PC, General Secretary Imran Raza Ansari, Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Junaid Azim Mattu and Sheikh Imran were present.

President of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) Shah Faesal and senior leader Javed Mustafa Mir attended the party.

Among others that present on the occasion were Advisors to Governor, Khurshid Ganai, K Vijay Kumar, K K Sharma, K Skandan, Nazir Ahmed Gurezi, Deputy Speaker Legislative Assembly, former legislators, Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, GOC XV Corps Lt Gen K J S Dhillon, DGP Dilbagh Singh, vice chancellors, senior civil, Police, troops and paramilitary forces’ officers and Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary.