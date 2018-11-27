Mehbooba rules out challenging Guv’s decision to dissolve Assembly

‘Trigger-happy approach won’t solve Kashmir problem’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 26:
The PDP president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday ruled out challenging the Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik’s decision to dissolve the State Assembly saying she would instead go to peoples’ court.
"There were some sincere suggestions from well wishers for me to go to court against Governor's dissolution of J&K assembly. PDP, NC, Congress had come together to safeguard state interests. It is my considered opinion that we must go to peoples' court, which is superior to any other forum,” Mehbooba tweeted today.
Her tweet came in response to calls from NC, Congress and other parties asking her to take the lead in legally challenging the dissolution of J&K Assembly by State Governor as she had last Wednesday staked claim on government formation with the support of NC and Congress.
The assembly was abruptly dissolved on November 21, hours after the PDP staked claim to form a government with the backing of rival National Conference and the Congress, followed by another bid from the two-member People's Conference which claimed the support of the BJP and 18 MLAs from other parties.
The Governor had justified the decision, saying it was necessary to stop the use of money and horse-trading in government formation. The state was put under Governor's Rule on June 19 after the BJP withdrew from the coalition government with the PDP, but the governor decided to keep the the Assembly in suspended animation.
Meanwhile, Mehbooba said instead of bloodshed and attempts to enforce silence of graveyard, Kashmir can be resolved through Kartarpur like initiatives.
“The decision taken by Pakistan is appreciable and same was reciprocated with grace and statesmanship by Indian leadership. Bold, honest and humanitarian initiatives are needed to resolve Jammu and Kashmir problem. It is worthwhile to witness that Kartarpur corridor was opened on a day when so many human lives were taken by terrorism in Mumbai in 2009. If we continue with this response, there is no reason why Jammu and Kashmir problem should not be settled,” she said.
Mehbooba said by taking the decision of opening the Kartarpur corridor, India’s leadership has exhibited statesmanship that too when electoral exercise is on.
However, the PDP chief said it appears that voters are unmindful of this and in fact this could become a model for the future. “It has given us an idea that electoral considerations cannot any longer hold back the governments from taking decisions that are aimed to improve the ties between two countries”.
The PDP chief also pitched for the opening of Sharda shrine corridor in Kashmir across the LOC where Hindu devotees and pilgrims could go without hassle.
She said that in Jammu and Kashmir, a major preach has been made in the mindsets of decades by opening Muzafarabad, Chakan da Bagh and Poonch Rawalakot routes for the people.
Condemning the present spree of killings in Kashmir, Mehbooba said as the wounds inflicted by past violence were still seeking, nine people have been killed this week alone in Valley.
Urging the youth to shun the path violence , she said there are solutions available within the democratic and diplomatic space and we must give that a try.
She also disapproved of the idea of some people that by killing the youth Kashmir problem will vanish or go away.
Expressing deep sense of loss for the continuing bloodshed with includes teenage gunmen, civilians and armed forces, the PDP chief said each one of them counts for a tragedy at an individual level.
“People at helm should stop looking at Kashmir with jaundiced eyes and adopt humanitarian approach in resolving the crises which loom large in the state menacingly. Trigger happy approach will not solve the Jammu and Kashmir problem. Confidence building measures, dialogue and reconciliation are the only ways that could protect the state from an apocalypse,” Mehboobaadded.