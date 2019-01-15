Mehbooba requests re-issuance of visa for PaK woman married to Kashmiri

AgenciesSrinagar
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has requested External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to re-issue visa to a woman Maroofa Jan (a Pakistan-adminstered Kashmir) resident, who got married to a Kashmiri 20 years ago and has two sons.
President of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was reacting to a tweet that requested her intervention, following which she asked Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India to issue a long-term visa in favour of Maroofa Jan.
'Requesting @SushmaSwaraj to consider issuance of visa for Maroofa Jan of Baramulla. She got married here 20 years back & is a mother of two sons. In 2016, she had applied for VISA extension but no response from @MEAIndia. Requesting for kind consideration,' Mufti said in a tweet.
[UNI]