Mehbooba praises BJP legislators for defending Art 35-A

Apologise or face defamation case: BJP to PDP chief
Syed Amjad ShahJammu, Aug 11:
Former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Saturday said defending the special status of the State was not confined to a particular region or religion anymore as the people of the state have realised its importance and sanctity.
"Heartening to know that two BJP MLAs -- Rajesh Gupta and Gagan Bhagat -- have raised their voice in defence of Article 35-A. Defending the special status of J&K is not confined to a region or religion anymore. People of the state have realised its importance & (and) sanctity," Mehbooba wrote on twitter.
The former chief minister said while her government had fought the case legally in the Supreme Court, she "stood alone" in the political battle emphasising that any dilution of Article 35-A would set the state on fire.
"Today I feel relieved that regardless of political views or affiliations, we are all on the same page as far as protecting the special status of J&K is concerned," Mehbooba wrote.
After her tweet, State BJP held a press conference in Jammu and warned to file a defamation suit against her if she did not apologise for claiming that two BJP MLAs have defended Article 35-A.
BJP chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi addressed a press conference at party office and claimed that the BJP wants scrapping of Article 35A because it is not beneficial.
Sethi, who was flanked by MLA Rajesh Gupta, said they were disappointed with the claims of Mehbooba that MLA Rajesh Gupta has defended Article 35A like MLA R S Pura Dr Gagan Bhagat.
"Gupta never defended Article 35A. Mehbooba must apologize or we will file a defamation case against her," he said.
Sethi said BJP would also file a complaint before Legislative Assembly Speaker against her.
Referring to Bhagat's statement, BJP spokesperson said the party has taken serious view of his remarks and state president is looking into the issue and party high command would be appraised for further action.