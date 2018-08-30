Mehbooba, PCC condemn killing of police personnel in Shopian

‘Speed-up campaign to protect Article 35-A’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, August 29:
PDP president and former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday condemned the killing of four personnel of J&K Police in Shopian today.
In a statement, Mehbooba Mufti said violence of last three decades or more has taken a heavy toll on the people of the State in terms of death and destruction, tearing apart the social fabric, inflicting massive economic, academic and other losses besides the irreparable loss of human lives.
She paid rich tributes to the slain personnel. She also conveyed her sympathies to the bereaved families.
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday also asked her party cadres of Poonch and Rajoori to pace up the campaign for the defense of Article 35-A, besides stressing the need for safeguard of state’s special status from any further assaults.
According to PDP chief spokesman Rafi Ahmad Mir, PDP chief at her Srinagar residence chaired the meeting of legislators, party functionaries, workers and activists of Poonch and Rajoori.
Mehbooba Mufti during the meeting underscored the need for the protection of the Article 35-A, remarking that safeguarding of state’s special position would guarantee peace, tranquility and harmony of the state known for its tolerance and secular character across the globe.
The PDP chief further asked the leaders present in the meet to ensure that the party remains well connected with the people and understand their needs and seek addressal of the same on priority. She further asked them to strengthen the party on ground and work with full vigor for securing the secular fabric of the state.
The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Wednesday in a statement while condemning the killing of four police personnel in Shopian described the attack as “cowardly, shocking and highly condemnable”.
Expressing solidarity with the bereaved families of police personnel, JKPCC conveyed heartfelt condolences to bereaved families.