Mehbooba pays tributes to Qazi Nisar

June 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Former Chief Minister and President Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday paid rich tributes to renowned Islamic Scholar Qazi Nissar Ahmad on his 25th death anniversary.

Mehbooba described Qazi Nissar as a noted religious scholar and political leader who had dedicated his life for getting the state out of the cycle of chaos, uncertainty and conflict.

The PDP President added that Late Qazi Nisaar worked with most earnest efforts for the upliftment of the downtrodden and weaker sections of the society. “He was a noble soul and a leader with political astuteness. He battled against various forces very bravely and was a man with genuine spirit of patriotism. May his soul rest in peace,” Mehbooba said her message.