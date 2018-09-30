Mehbooba pays tributes to Moulvi Ansari

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 29:
PDP President and former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti has paid glowing tributes to former Minister and renowned Shia cleric, Moulvi Iftikhar Hussain Ansari on his death anniversary. In a statement, on Saturday Mehbooba described late Moulvi Ansari as a towering religious scholar of the Valley, whose contribution in maintaining sectarian amity and the spread of religious education is part of history. The PDP President also recalled the role and contribution made by the late religious leader in the socio-political space of the Valley as a public representative and a Minister. She said the late leader played a key role in the upliftment of downtrodden sections of the society for which he would be remembered for times to come.