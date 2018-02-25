Mehbooba orders high level probe into KVIB appointments

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Taking strong note of the alleged procedural bunglings in the appointments of the Jammu & Kashmir Khadi & Village Industries Board (KVIB) the Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Sunday afternoon ordered a high level probe into the selection process adopted for the appointments.
Sources said Chief Secretary B B Vayas has been named the head of a high level committee constituted for probing the KVIB appointments and the committee has been asked to come up with its fact finding reports in short time.
It may be mentioned here that the appointment of the son of Sartaj Madni the senior Vice President of ruling Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) has triggered criticism from the main opposition National Conference and people from other shades including Shah Faesel a top IAS officer of the state. (KNS)
0 Comment(s)