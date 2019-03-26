Mehbooba nominates PDP’s campaigners for parliamentary polls

March 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday intimated the names of the party leaders to Election Commission of India who have been nominated as campaigners for the coming Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir by the party president Mehbooba Mufti.

Signed by PDP General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, a letter was sent to Chief Electoral Officer Jammu and Kashmir in which names of nine PDP leaders were declared as the star campaigners of the party.

The names are Mehbooba Mufti, Muzaffar Hussain Beigh, Abdul Rahman Veeri, Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, Abdul Haq Khan, Dilawar Mir, Mehboob Beigh, Nizam-ud-din Bhat and party’s Srinagar district President and MLC Mohammad Khurshid Alam.

