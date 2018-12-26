Mehbooba Mufti meets Chenab valley leaders in Jammu

Likely to meet leaders of Pir Panjal & Jammu
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 25:
Former Chief Minister and president, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday met deputations of party workers from Chenab Valley.
Mehbooba Mufti, according to PDP leaders, reached Jammu to review party working district wise and listened to their grievances. “Today, Mehbooba met deputations from Chenab valley. Tomorrow, she will meet deputation of PDP leaders from Pir Panjal and later, other district leaders will meet their party president,” said PDP leader.
The leader, who wished his name not be quoted, said that the PDP president held the meetings with leaders and workers of Chenab Valley to strengthen the party at grass root level.
In similar, Bhaderwah Constituency, PDP leaders led by zonal president, Thakur Yudvir Singh called on PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and apprised her of issues confronting common masses in Bhaderwah constituency and sought their redressal.
The deputation also apprised her of certain political developments in Bhaderwah constituency.
He also informed about the anti-party activities of some of the party workers. The PDP president gave a patient hearing and assured the deputation all support and authorized zonal president to take all bold decisions in Bhaderwah constituency in the interest of party. Mehbooba Mufti, former Chief Minister, has come to Jammu for three days visit during which she will chair series of meetings to put united face of PDP.
Pertinently, Sheikh Mehboob Iqbal from Bhaderwah and former bureaucrat Bashir Ahmad Runyal from Ramban (he was Ramban district president) resigned from the basic membership of PDP, recently.
There were constituency wise deputations of Chenab Valley. Kishtwar had two deputations. “Party leaders tried to convince the PDP president that party will not hurt with the resignation of two leaders from Chenab Valley i.e. from Bhaderwah Sheikh Mehboob Iqbal and Bashir Ahmed Rounyal from Ramban district because party workers are still with the leadership.
“PDP leaders will go among the people with demand of divisional status to Chenab Valley. Kishtwar and Doda had become strong hold of BJP in last assembly elections, and they played communal card in last elections,” said the insiders quoting PDP leaders meeting with Mehbooba Mufti told Rising Kashmir.
They said that PDP leaders seemed concern over division of votes because Peoples Conference will also field its candidates in coming Assembly polls. “This time, BJP will not avoid playing communal card as they also need Muslim votes too. Hence, they will take help of PC.
Mehbooba Mufti also conveyed PDP leaders during her interaction with them that she did not want to come into Government with PDP after the demise of late Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, former Chief Minister, and founder of PDP.
As per the insiders, Mehbooba Mufti conveyed the party leaders during meeting that many people are in contact with them, and they have yet not joined the PDP. She appealed the party workers to go among the people, and gain their support.
Sources told Rising Kashmir that a five member committee was also continued under the chairmanship of district president, PDP, Doda, Shahabul Haq and they will decide who will contest next coming assembly elections. After the resignation of Mehboob Iqbal, PDP needs a leader to contest Assembly polls from Bhaderwah constituency.
For Inderwal constituency, sources told Rising Kashmir, there was contest between two leaders Sheikh Nasir, and last contesting candidate of PDP Abdul Majid Bhat. However, Bhat voluntarily withdrew his name and supported Sheikh Nasir as candidate for next assembly polls from Inderwal constituency.