Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah mustn’t act against the interest of India: BJP

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 15:
Castigating Mehbooba Mufti and Dr Farooq Abdullah for their pro-militant remarks, Bhartiya Janata Party vice president Avinash Rai Khanna Tuesday said that these Kashmir based leaders should “decide once for all whether they want to stand with those who respect law of land or support those who break laws”.
According to a local news agency, CNS, Khanna criticized Farooq Abdullah for saying that his party will put an end to ‘Operation All Out.’ “It doesn’t look good on part of Farooq Abdullah to support militants. For electoral benefits he goes to any extent. Why Farooq Abdullah doesn’t utter a word when a soldier gets killed in any operation,” Khanna questioned.
While coming down heavily on PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, the BJP leader said that she should first of all ask herself what was her stand when she was the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. “How can Mehbooba say that BJP is using people of Kashmir for electoral gains. Delhi Police has not only arrested Kashmiri students, but there are students from other states as well who have been charge sheeted in JNU incident. Mehbooba is adept in playing Kashmir card and she is trying hard to win votes from the people of Kashmir,” Khanna said.
Khanna claimed that BJP withdrew support from Mehbooba led government because she was supporting those who were violating laws of land. “There were some reasons that we supported the move of PDP and released some ‘stone-pelters’. We left the government as soon as differences of opinion swelled,” Khanna said and added that those who will act against the interest of India “will face the music”. (CNS)