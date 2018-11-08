Mehbooba, Mir greet people on Diwali

Srinagar:
PDP President and former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti has greeted people of the State on the occasion of Diwali.
In her message of greetings, Mehbooba Mufti hoped the festival of lights, as Diwali is popularly called, would bring everlasting happiness and peace to the people of the State. She said Jammu & Kashmir is proud that its residents celebrate the festivals of every religion and community with equal joy and happiness. Mehbooba Mufti has prayed for prosperity and well of people on the occasion.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President, Ghulam Ahmad Mir conveyed greetings to people on the eve of Diwali --hoping that the occasion would be harbinger of overall development of State and people as well.