About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Mehbooba meets Vohra

Published at December 26, 2017 12:26 AM 0Comment(s)40views


Mehbooba meets Vohra

Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, Dec 25:

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti met Governor N N Vohra at the Raj Bhavan here, Monday.
During their half hour long meeting, Chief Minister informed the Governor about several important matters in regard to which the Cabinet had taken decisions a few days back.
She also informed about her government’s decision to commence Panchayat elections from 15th February 2018.
Governor reiterated his concern about the vital importance of ensuring prompt redressal of public grievances and for the entire administrative system to function in a truly transparent and accountable manner, to promote public welfare.

Advertisement

0 Comment(s)

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top