Mehbooba meets Vohra

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 25:
Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti met Governor N N Vohra at the Raj Bhavan here, Monday.
During their half hour long meeting, Chief Minister informed the Governor about several important matters in regard to which the Cabinet had taken decisions a few days back.
She also informed about her government’s decision to commence Panchayat elections from 15th February 2018.
Governor reiterated his concern about the vital importance of ensuring prompt redressal of public grievances and for the entire administrative system to function in a truly transparent and accountable manner, to promote public welfare.
