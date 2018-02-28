Mehbooba meets Rajnath, Jaitley

Discusses AoA implementation, seeks swapping costly loans with soft loans, pitches for taking care of power liabilities through State bonds
Rising Kashmir NewsNew Delhi, Feb 27:
Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, on Tuesday called on union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in New Delhi.
During her meeting with Rajnath, the two leaders discussed obtaining situation in the State especially the plight of residents of border villages, who have been suffering due to continued cross LoC shelling in the State.
Mehbooba sought immediate construction of more individual and community bunkers besides other relief measures for the victims of border firing in the State.
She also discussed with Rajnath Singh the implementation of Agenda of Alliance (AoA) in the State and the necessary steps to be taken for its expeditious execution.
Sources said the two leaders also discussed the ongoing peace initiatives being undertaken by Government of India’s representative Dineshwar Sharma.
Mehbooba also met the Union Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley here this evening.
During the meeting, the two leaders discussed in detail the economic issues confronting the State besides the implementation of Rs. One Lakh Crore Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP).
Mehbooba sought timely and expeditious release of funds and reimbursement claims under the package. She also made a case for making special funds available to the State Government to meet the liabilities of left out affected persons of 2014 floods.
The CM made a demand for swapping high interest loans with soft interest loans to reduce the repaying burden on the State Government.
She also pitched for taking care of various liabilities on account of power bills through State bonds of Rs. 3500 crore.
Mehbooba apprised the Union Finance Ministers about the difficulties being faced by the local traders on account of losses during the unrest of 2016.
She sought all help to them to get out this situation including interest subvention and re structuring of their loans.
It may be recalled here that the members of the business community back home had made the request with the Chief Minister for the same a number of times and the Chief Minister had assured them to take it up with the Centre.
The Finance Minister assured the Chief Minister that GoI would take all necessary steps to address the issues raised by the Chief Minister.
