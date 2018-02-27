Mehbooba meets Rajnath in New Delhi

Press Trust of IndiaNew Delhi
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today met Home Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed the prevailing situation in the state, an official said.
During the 20-minute meeting, the chief minister briefed the Union home minister on the security situation in the Valley as well as along the border with Pakistan, which has been witnessing heavy cross- border firing.
The two leaders also discussed the ongoing peace initiatives being undertaken by the Centre's representative Dineshwar Sharma, the home ministry official said.
