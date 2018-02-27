About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Mehbooba meets Rajnath in New Delhi

Published at February 27, 2018 02:27 PM 0Comment(s)2208views


Press Trust of India

New Delhi

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today met Home Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed the prevailing situation in the state, an official said.

During the 20-minute meeting, the chief minister briefed the Union home minister on the security situation in the Valley as well as along the border with Pakistan, which has been witnessing heavy cross- border firing.

The two leaders also discussed the ongoing peace initiatives being undertaken by the Centre's representative Dineshwar Sharma, the home ministry official said.

 

