Mehbooba meets Governor

Mehbooba Mufti, former Chief Minister, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.
Mufti shared with Governor her views relating to the present political, and socio-economic situation in the State. They also discussed various issues relating to the growth and development of the State.
Mehbooba Mufti, former Chief Minister, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.
Mufti shared with Governor her views relating to the present political, and socio-economic situation in the State. They also discussed various issues relating to the growth and development of the State.