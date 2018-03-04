Mehbooba maintaining ‘criminal’ silence over rape, murder of Asifa: Geelani

Rising kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani while lashing out at Chief Minister (CM) Mehbooba Mufti for what he called her criminal silence over rape and murder of eight-year-old girl Asifa Saturday said efforts by the ruling dispensation “to shield” and to give cover to the real culprits is the biggest irony.
“We have no doubt that so-called alliance is being run from Nagpur,” said Geelani.
While criticizing the “pro-criminal” rally at Kathua, “in which a some ministers and party workers joined”, Syed Ali Geelani said that, how can “puppet regime” take due course of action against culprits “when its two cabinet ministers participated in rally”.
Lamenting at state administration, Syed Ali Geelani said despite restrictions on public rallies, “the pro-criminal rally was organized which clearly illustrates that they believe in bullying and lawlessness in state is at its peak”.
Citing the “statement of two cabinet level ministers including Chander Prakash Ganga, and Chowdary Lal Singh, wherein they demanded to handover the investigation of Asifa’s case to CBI,” Geelani said, that ‘’communalizing and politicizing a murder and rape case is unacceptable”.
Geelani said: “It is highly condemnable that these pro-criminals and campaigners have tarnished all ethics and instead of providing any relief to victim’s family, they are being intimidated and harassed on one or the other pretext.”
Geelani said: “Pro-criminal rally reflects the total moral bankruptcy of ruling partners, and threatening the Gujjars in Kathua depicts sick mindsets.”
“Rape and murder of innocent minor deserves highest form of condemnation,” Geelani said while expressing shock that those in power corridors instead of helping in smooth trial “are creating hurdles and communalizing situation in state”.
He said the people irrespective of their religion also support the same punishment to the guilty and it’s the collective responsibility of all the humans living in the J&K state to ensure stern punishment to the people involved in the rape and murder of Asifa.
“Those in power corridors can go to any extent,” said Geelani while appealing people, “to disassociate themselves with these opportunists, who for the lust of chair take people for granted and play with their sentiments”.
