Mehbooba led delegation visits residence of slain PDP worker

Srinagar, Oct 30:
Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday visited the residence of the slain party worker Mohammad Amin Dar and offered heartfelt condolences to bereaved family.
Dar , a PDP worker from Srinagar was shot by unknown gun men in Gangbugh area of the city on Sunday.
Mehbooba was accompanied by senior party leaders and legislators Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, Naeem Akhtar , Khurshid Alam, Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Noor Mohammad and Abdul Hameed Kosheen.
According to the party spokesman, Mehbooba and other party leaders expressed profound grief over Dar’s killing and described it as tragic and unfortunate, and stated that the killing of innocent persons cannot be justified by any means.
They reiterated that mayhem must end in the larger interest of peace and tranquility of the region, as the state has been witnessing unabated violence and loss of precious human lives for a long time now.
The spokesman added that the PDP President spent time with Dar’s family members, consoled them and prayed for their courage to bear this irreparable loss.
Mehbooba also hailed the services that Dar rendered for the upliftment of the downtrodden of his area and stated that in him the party has lost one of its courageous and fearless member. Expressing solidarity, Mehbooba shared the grief with the family and prayed for eternal peace to departed soul.