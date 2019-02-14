Mehbooba led delegation visits residence of late Mufti Bashir Ud Din

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 13:
A delegation of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by party president Mehbooba Mufti visited the residence of late Mufti Bashir Ud Din Farooqi and personally extended condolences to the bereaved family.
According to the party spokesman, the former Chief Minister paid glowing tributes to the noted scholar and highlighted the services late Farooqi has rendered for the society.
She prayed for peace to the soul of departed and strength to the grief-stricken family to bear the loss.
PDP Vice President Abdul Rahman Veeri, Chief spokesman Rafi Ahmad Mir, MLC Mohammad Khurshid Alam, Mohammad Ashraf Mir and several others were accompanying the party president.