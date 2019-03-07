Mehbooba leads protest against GoI’s ban on Jamaat

March 07, 2019 | Shafat Mir

Former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party President, Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday said her party would launch a protest movement at district level if the ban on soci-politico-religious organisation Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu Kashmir was not revoked.

“We can’t tolerate the imprisonment of senior Jamaat leaders and clerics, and other religious bodies,” Mehbooba said talking to newsmen after taking out a protest rally from Dak Bungalow Anantnag.

She said crackdown on Jamaat was “interference in our religion”.

“We will protest at district and constituency level throughout the State until the government lifts the ban on Jamaat and releases its leadership. The government should make the charge sheets public so that everyone knows under which offence the leaders and clerics were arrested and booked. In 2016, when I was asked to crackdown on Jamaat, I declined to book anyone without any proof, which became one of the reasons for breaking of our alliance with BJP,” Mehbooba said.

The PDP chief said J&K was a secular state and Kashmiris had rejected the Two-nation Theory of Qaid Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah by acceding with communally-harmonious Indian state.

On whether PDP would take part in the upcoming assembly polls, Mehbooba said, “At the moment when there is so much of fear being instilled among the common people, polls are not a priority. Elections come and go but at the moment we are more concerned about the security of our people.”

Police stopped the PDP leaders and activists few meters ahead of the District Police Lines (DPL), Anantnag when several PDP leaders headed by Mehbooba Mufti along with hundreds of PDP workers tried to march toward Lal Chowk, Anantnag.

The protest ended after a brief sit-in outside DPL Anantnag as Police did not let the demonstrators move toward the main town.

The PDP workers, who were carrying placards and banners, raised slogans against ban on Jamaat like ‘Jamatiyon pe ban hataa do’ (revoke the ban on Jamatis), ‘Modi teri tanashahi nahi chalegi’ (No to Modi’s dictatorship) and ‘Sarkari dehshatgardi bandh karo’ (end state-sponsored terrorism).

Government of India on February 28 banned Jamaat for five years under an anti-militancy law on grounds that it was "in close touch" with the militant outfits and is expected to "escalate secessionist movement" in the State.

Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification banning the group under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after a high-level meeting on security chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The ban follows a massive crackdown on Jamaat in Kashmir. Around 200 leaders and activists of the outfit have been detained in raids across Kashmir. Several properties belonging to the outfit or its leaders have also been seized by the government since the ban was imposed.