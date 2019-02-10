About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Mehbooba lauds PM Khan, hits out at Modi govt over Ram Temple

February 10, 2019


Press Trust of India

Srinagar

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti Sunday praised Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking steps to name a forest reserve after Guru Nanak Dev, but hit out at the Centre saying its "top priority" seems to be renaming ancient cities and building Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"How times change. Centre's top priority is seemingly renaming historic cities & building Ram Mandir. On the other hand , heartening to see that Pak PM has initiated steps to name Baloki forest reserve after Guru Nanak ji & create a university under his name," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister tweeted.

She was reacting to Khan's announcement that he was taking steps to name the wild life reserve after Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.

"The Baloki Forest Reserve and a new University in Nankana Sahib will be established and named after Baba Guru Nanak. Pakistan belongs to all citizens equally and we will ensure that Sikh pilgrims are facilitated for 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak," Khan said at a function.

 

