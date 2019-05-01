Mehbooba lashes out at Shiv Sena’s call to ban burqa

May 01, 2019 | Agencies

Terming Shiv Sena’s call for banning burqa in India as unwarranted, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said it will fan the flames of communalism.



Mehbooba, who is the former chief minister of J&K, said the move will also influence people to look at Muslim women, who follow the Islamic dress code, with suspicion.



Mehbooba wrote on twitter: "Shiv Sena’s call to ban burqa is unwarranted & will fan the flames of Islamophobia. It also influences people to look at muslim women who follow the Islamic dress code with suspicion. Sad that the diversity our country takes great pride in is under attack."