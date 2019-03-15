Mehbooba intensified crackdown on Hurriyat during her govt: DFP

March 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Hitting at Mehbooba Mufti for her statement that she didn’t allow BJP to crack down on Jamaat-e-Islami and suppress the separatist leadership through NIA raids, Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) said if she didn’t allow the Bharatiya Janata Party to crack down on the Hurriyat leaders during her government, then who arrested senior resistance leader Shabir Shah along with many others in July 2017 and lodged them in Tihar jail, Delhi.

In a statement, the DFP spokesperson said, “Mehbooba is only trying to befool people of Kashmir by using pro-freedom stance. However, the people living in the disputed region fully know the mindset of such anti-Kashmir politicians who are used to lure people by all sorts of lies.”

The spokesperson said that Mehbooba intensified the crackdown on Hurriyat during her government and now when she is desperate for votes she is trying to befool people.

The party spokesperson said, “Mehbooba and company are exposed in the people so she must stop using Hurriyat and pro-freedom stance during her election campaign. It is better for her to contest on her own and not to use Kashmir issue and its advocates for her political gains otherwise a full counter campaign will be started in nook and corner to expose her fully. KNS