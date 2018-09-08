About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Mehbooba inducts Drabu, Altaf in PDP’s Political Affairs Committee

Published at September 08, 2018 02:14 AM 0Comment(s)234views


Mehbooba inducts Drabu, Altaf in PDP’s Political Affairs Committee

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Sep 07:

 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Friday nominated Haseeb Ahmad Drabu and Altaf Bukhri as members of the Political Affairs Committee of PDP.
Furthermore, PDP President nominated MLA Tral, Mushtaq Ahmad Shah as Zone President for PDP Zone Tral, a PDP spokesman in a statement of the party issued here said.
The statement said Mehbooba has assigned the party work to three General Secretaries of the party for Jammu province.
F C Bhagat would look after the party affairs of central Jammu areas and Surinder Choudhry would look after the party affairs of Pir Panjal areas while Mehboob Iqbal will look after the party affairs of henab Valley areas, the statement said.


Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top