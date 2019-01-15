Mehbooba hopeful of winning more seats than 2014 polls

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 14:
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Monday said her party would register victory in the forthcoming polls in the state and win more seats than the previous elections.
Addressing party functionaries, leaders and activists of Chadoora assembly segment, Mehbooba stressed for greater coordination between the workers and the party leaders.
“Every person associated with the PDP must take party’s vision to the common masses of the state and aware them about the PDP’s role in defending state’s special status and providing a bulwark against the present swirling tides,” she said.
Mehbooba said that PDP’s ‘cardinal principle’ has always been to safeguard state’s unique identity and make favourable ground for dialogue and reconciliation so that the vicious cycle of violence is stopped and peace is made state’s inseparable feature.
“The present wave of harassment and intimidation against the youth is only proving calamitous for the state’s future and has pushed Kashmir towards the precipice of disaster. Instead of harassing and targeting the youth, there is a dire need of dialogue with all stakeholders for resolution of Kashmir,” she said.
The PDP president said the Government of India (GoI) has to understand that if it continues with its iron fist approach, Kashmir embargo would continue to hangover its head like the sword of Damocles.