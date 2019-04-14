Mehbooba has no movable assets, inherited property worth Rs 55 lakh

April 14, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has no moveable assets either on her own or on the name of her dependents.

The information has been revealed by Mehbooba in the mandatory affidavit filed by her before Returning Officer for Anantnag parliament which she is contesting.

In the affidavit, the PDP president has divulged that she has only inherited assets to the tune of Rs 55 lakh.

All columns of moveable and immovable assets of her affidavit have been filled with “Nil” including those assets against the names of her dependents except for inherited assets, whose cost she has shown worth Rs 55 lakh.

In her 2018-19 Income Tax Return, Mehbooba has revealed that her total income is Rs 8.63 lakh with no liabilities.

Mehbooba’s rival candidate and incumbent Pradesh Congress Committee chief, Ghulam Ahmad Mir has Rs 82.36 lakh worth moveable assets on his name and Rs 54.10 lakh similar assets on the name of his wife.

Mir has immovable assets to the tune of Rs 1.26 crore which includes Rs 45.35 lakh worth “self-acquired” immovable property.

Mir owns a residential house at Greater Kailash Jammu and two petrol pumps-one each in Jammu and Anantnag.

He has also divulged that the current market value of his self-acquired assets is Rs 8.65 cr and that of inherited assets is Rs 4 crore. His spouse has Rs 1.4 lakh worth self-acquired assets and Rs 40 lakh inherited property.

Justice (Retired) Hasnain Masoodi, the National Conference candidate from Anantnag seat has Rs 3 lakh worth moveable assets while his wife has similar assets to the tune of Rs 25 lakh. He has self-acquired immoveable property of Rs 5 lakh while his wife has the same type of property worth Rs 51.5 lakh. Masoodi, who is contesting an election for the first time, has put the market value of his self-acquired assets at Rs 60 lakh and of those inherited assets at Rs 35 lakh. The value of similar assets owned by his wife is worth Rs 1.5 crore.

Zaffar Ali, the Peoples Conference candidate from Anantnag has only Rs 2 lakh worth moveable assets and no other self-acquired or inherited property.

BJP candidate from South Kashmir seat, Sofi Yusuf has moveable assets of Rs 17.5 lakh and his wife has similar property worth Rs Rs 5.5 lakh. Sofi has Rs 16.29 lakh worth self-acquired immoveable property.

The Anantnag seat has 18 candidates in fray including Hassnain Masoodi (NC),; Mehbooba Mufti (PDP); G A Mir (Congress); Sofi Yousuf (BJP); Ghulam Ahmad; Chaudhary Zaffar Ali (PC); Nisar Ahmad Wani (National Panthers Party); Sanjay Kumar Dhar (Manav Adhikar Party), Surinder Singh (Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia); Ridwana Sanam; Imtiyaz Ahmad Rather; Riyaz Ahmad Bhat; Zubair Masoodi, Shamas Khwaja ( non-state subject); Ali Mohammad Wani; Ghulam Mohammad Wani; Kayser Ahmed Shiekh; Manzoor Ahmed Khan; Mirza Sajad Hussain Beigh, all independents.

In a first, polling for the Anantnag seat will be held in three phases due to the prevailing security situation in south Kashmir.

In Anantnag district, the polling will be held on April 23, in Kulgam district on April 29 and in Pulwama and Shopian districts on May 6.