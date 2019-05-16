Mehbooba grieved over Pattan youth’s death

May 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of 23-year-old youth, terming his killing tragic and highly condemnable.



In a statement issued here, Mehbooba expressed solidarity with the family of Arshad Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Mohammad Dar of Chanabal Pattan. Arshid breathed his last at SKIMS where he was admitted for specialized treatment after being shifted from JVC Bemina.



Asking the government to speed-up the probe in Bandipora case, Mehbooba said that it is the only way to clear any misgivings in peoples minds and restore normalcy.