Mehbooba grieved over deaths in Ramban road accident

PDP President and former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of more than 20 lives in a tragic road accident today morning on the National Highway at Kela more in Ramban district.
Conveying her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families, the PDP President has sought immediate release of ex gratia and other assistance in the favour.
Mehbooba Mufti has also asked the Jammu divisional administration to take all the measures needed for administering speedy medical facilities to the injured in the accident.
