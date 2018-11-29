About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Mehbooba grieved over death of PDP worker

Srinagar:

 Former Chief Minister and President Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti has expressed grief and sorrow over death of a veteran PDP worker Gulzar Ahmad Pala on Wednesday.
In a statement issued here, the PDP chief hailed the dedication and courage with which late Gulzar Ahmad of Kabamarg Anantnag served the party and strengthened it at the grassroots for more than one and a half decade. Mehbooba termed the deceased as one of the dedicated and selfless functionaries of the PDP, stating that he always strived for the upliftment of the poor and weaker sections in his area. Mehbooba prayed for peace to the departed soul and offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family at the hour of loss.

