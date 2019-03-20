Mehbooba greets people on Nauroz, Holi

March 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Former Chief Minister and President People's Democratic Party Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday extended greetings to people on the occasion of Nauroz and Holi.



In her message, Mehbooba observed that the festivals of Nauroz and Holi have both religious as well as the cultural significance.



She stated that Jammu and Kashmir is the symbol of composite culture where people of different religions are living together, adding that the centuries old bond needs to be strengthened further.



The PDP President also prayed for peace, development and tranquility in the state.