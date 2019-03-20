About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Mehbooba greets people on Nauroz, Holi

Former Chief Minister and President People's Democratic Party Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday extended greetings to people on the occasion of Nauroz and Holi.

In her message, Mehbooba observed that the festivals of Nauroz and Holi have both religious as well as the cultural significance.

She stated that Jammu and Kashmir is the symbol of composite culture where people of different religions are living together, adding that  the centuries old bond needs to be strengthened further.

The PDP President also prayed for peace, development and tranquility in the state.

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Mehbooba greets people on Nauroz, Holi

              

Former Chief Minister and President People's Democratic Party Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday extended greetings to people on the occasion of Nauroz and Holi.

In her message, Mehbooba observed that the festivals of Nauroz and Holi have both religious as well as the cultural significance.

She stated that Jammu and Kashmir is the symbol of composite culture where people of different religions are living together, adding that  the centuries old bond needs to be strengthened further.

The PDP President also prayed for peace, development and tranquility in the state.

News From Rising Kashmir

;