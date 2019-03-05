About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

 Mehbooba greets people on Mahashivratri

Published at March 05, 2019 12:47 AM 0Comment(s)228views


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, Mar 4:

 Former Chief Minister and President Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti on Monday greeted people of the State on the occasion of Mahashivratri.
As per a statement, in her message of felicitations, Mehbooba Mufti said the festival of Mahashivratri has both religious and cultural importance as the day is celebrated by the people of all shades in the State.
She recalled that the day is celebrated in Kashmir Valley as Hairath by Kashmiri Pandits in amity with their Muslim brethren.
“I hope this day ushers the State into a new era of peace, progress and development and strengthens bonds of brotherhood among the people.”


 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top