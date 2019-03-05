 Mehbooba greets people on Mahashivratri

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Mar 4:
Former Chief Minister and President Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti on Monday greeted people of the State on the occasion of Mahashivratri.
As per a statement, in her message of felicitations, Mehbooba Mufti said the festival of Mahashivratri has both religious and cultural importance as the day is celebrated by the people of all shades in the State.
She recalled that the day is celebrated in Kashmir Valley as Hairath by Kashmiri Pandits in amity with their Muslim brethren.
“I hope this day ushers the State into a new era of peace, progress and development and strengthens bonds of brotherhood among the people.”