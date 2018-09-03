Mehbooba greets people on Janmashtami

Hopes the festival will usher era of harmony, peace in JK
Srinagar, Sep 2:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday congratulated the people of the state on the occasion of Janmashtami.In her message, Mehbooba said that this sacred festival gives people an opportunity to strengthen the spirit of universal brotherhood and peace. She further expressed confidence that celebration of the festival would strengthen social harmony and peace in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. “I am hopeful that the festival will usher in an era of peace, harmony and prosperity in the State as it has been the rich and valuable tradition of the state to celebrate such festivals in an atmosphere of amity and brotherhood,”
Mehbooba said. She added that she is hopeful that the harmony and tolerance, the state of Jammu and Kashmir is known for, will only get strengthened by virtue of such festivals and that she prays for the wellbeing of the people of the state.