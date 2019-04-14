Mehbooba greets people on Baisakhi

April 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Former Chief Minister and Peoples’ Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti has greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi.

In her message of felicitations, Mufti said that the custom of observing Baisakhi with harmony and brotherhood adds colour to its festivity. She called for strengthening the bonds between various sections of the society and nurturing communal harmony.

The former Chief Minister also prayed for peace and prosperity of the state and the country.