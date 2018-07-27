About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Mehbooba greets Imran Khan on his election victory

Srinagar

Congratulating cricketer-turned politician of Pakistan Imran Khan for victory of his Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf (PTI) in the general elections, former Jammu Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said his hard work and tenacity won the day.

Taking to micro blogging site twitter president of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba said, “Congratulations to @ImranKhanPTI on his victory. His hard work and tenacity won the day.”

Earlier, she had tweeted that: “It is heartening to know that the people of Pakistan have rejected extremist forces in the elections. That is the strength of democracy. One always gets to choose”.

