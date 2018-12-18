Mehbooba for restarting Kashmir talks

‘Separatists must be part of solving Kashmir issue as they are part of problem’
AgenciesNew Delhi, Dec 17:
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP presidentMehbooba Mufti has made a strong pitch for restarting talks to resolve Kashmir issue.
Talking to Agenda AajTak, she hailed former Prime Minister AtalBihari Vajpayee as a "man who understood Kashmir". “He gave positive momentum to the peace process. But subsequent governments did not take the process forward as effectively.”
"We are pained every time a security man or a civilian is killed in Kashmir," Mehbooba said.
Asked about trends suggesting that local youths are being drawn towards militancy, she stressed on the need of addressing the idea of militancy to tackle militancy.
"Do you think people who throng the funeral of a slain militant know him? Or even support him?" she said, "It's just an idea the common man identifies with."
She cited several reasons for such a dilemma among common Kashmiris.
"Kashmir, in spite of being a Muslim majority state, rejected Muhammed Ali Jinnah's two-nation-theory. We chose to stay with India but wanted a status," Mehooba said.
Referring to Article 370 which gives a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, she said she when a common Kashmiri hears about opposition to and court cases against the special provision, he feels alienated.
She also drew attention to what she hinted was a sustained rhetoric against minorities through the media.
She stressed the negative impact it has on social morale.
Mehbooba had a unique take on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
The project sponsored by China has ruffled feathers in India as it passes through Pakistan administered Kashmir.
Mehbooba said Kashmir region must be made a part of CPEC as it is the need of the hour to open routes which will connect Kashmir to Central Asia.
She stressed that separatists must be part of solving the Kashmir issue as they are "part of the problem".
She said the same about Pakistan to stress that dialogue must be held with everyone in order to find a sustainable solution to Kashmir issue.