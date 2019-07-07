About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 07, 2019 |

Mehbooba for fast paced development of Chadoora

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has urged the authorities to speed up the work on developmental projects in Chadoora constituency so as to bring relief to the people of the area.
Interacting with the delegation from the constituency, Mehbooba underlined that her government had taken up a slew of measures to give facelift to Chadoora constituency & improve vital facilities of infrastructure, healthcare and education in the area.
Meanwhile, PDP president has appointed party leader Muhammad Yaseen Bhat as the constituency In-charge for Chadoora.

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 07, 2019 |

Mehbooba for fast paced development of Chadoora

              

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has urged the authorities to speed up the work on developmental projects in Chadoora constituency so as to bring relief to the people of the area.
Interacting with the delegation from the constituency, Mehbooba underlined that her government had taken up a slew of measures to give facelift to Chadoora constituency & improve vital facilities of infrastructure, healthcare and education in the area.
Meanwhile, PDP president has appointed party leader Muhammad Yaseen Bhat as the constituency In-charge for Chadoora.

News From Rising Kashmir

;