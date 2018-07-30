Mehbooba following in NC’s footprints: Rasheed

Rising Kashmir NewsHandwara, July 29:
Lashing out at former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, AIP President Er Rasheed Sunday asked her “not to make a joke of herself and rather know whatsoever is happening in Kashmir is not a theatre but a reality”.
While addressing party’s day-long convention at Handwara, Rasheed said: “Whatsoever Mehbooba Mufti has been speaking after being shown door is yielding nothing except eroding and exposing the credibility and self respect of main stream politicians. By saying that alliance with BJP was like having a cup of poison, she has confessed that not only PDP has stabbed Kashmiris but late Mufti Sahab died only because he had consumed that poison. Before starting her new serial she must apologize to Kashmiris. She should not expect that Kashmiris are having such a short memory but those still following her directionless and false agenda should introspect that their support to Mehbooba is immoral, incorrect and means betraying their own future.”
He said Mehboob Mufti by her “daily theatric acts’ has destroyed the faith of Kashmiris in mainstream politicians and they have every reason to believe that mainstream parties are agents of New Delhi, who had been given the task to stab Kashmiris resistance movement against perks and privileges. Rasheed lashed out at NC leader Omer Abdullah for criticizing Mehbooba Mufti and reminded him that “his free sermons has no takers for the reason that entire Sheikh dynasty has a history of betrayals and Mehbooba Mufti is simply following NC’s footprints”.
He said” “Both these parties are recognized only for stabbing Kashmiris, indulging in scandals and promoting dynasty role, which can be authenticated by the fact that NC Patron Farooq Abdullah is himself out on the bail and has no morality to speak for issues which he is never serious about.”
Rasheed also ridiculed Jatinder Singh, Minister in PMO for his remarks that word “issue” should not be affiliated with Kashmir.